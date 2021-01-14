Weather Authority: Morning clouds give way to sunshine on Thursday

Dense morning clouds will dissipate as the day continues and lead to more sunshine with temperatures slated to reach 50 degrees.

Morning conditions will produce fog in areas across southern New Jersey. A fog advisory has been issued until 8 a.m. for several counties in the Garden State. Motorists should expect poor visibility and some slick spots.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing point across the region during the morning. Cloud cover will hang around through 9 a.m. and begin to lift during the late morning hours. Sunshine will peak through around noon as temperatures rise into the mid-40s.

Philadelphia will reach a high of 50 degrees during the late day hours. Conditions will remain dry overnight, but clouds will increase again on Friday with some rainfall expected.

____

THURSDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 52, Low: 31

SATURDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 46, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45, Low: 33

___

