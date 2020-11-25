Weather Authority: Morning showers, mild temperatures expected Thanksgiving Day

A system that brought rain to the area overnight will be clear out later in the morning on Thanksgiving day, giving way to mild temperatures.

The first raindrops fell in our area around midnight and became more widespread during the early morning hours.

The region will start to see gradual clearing around noon as a second round of rain passed through, mostly impacting areas north and west of the city.

Temperatures will warm gradually through the day and are expected to reach the mid-60s.

Some sun could push through the clouds just as you sit down for your Thanksgiving meal later in the afternoon.

Dry overnight conditions will lead to a calm and mild Friday with plenty of sunshine. Expect the Philadelphia area to reach a high of 61 degrees to start the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler with forecasted highs in the mid-50s with sun giving way to clouds on both days.

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving rain. High: 64, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 61, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 54, Low: 41

