Weather Authority: Overnight chill leads to sunny, mild Sunday

Another sun-splashed spring day with temperatures in the 60s is on the way on Sunday, but not before temperatures drop overnight with near-freezing conditions in most parts of the region.

Conditions will stay dry and calm during the evening hours as temperatures begin to drop from the mid-50s around sunset. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 40s across the region and hit an overnight low in the 30s.

The freezing cold temperatures will create a chilly start to Sunday but temperatures are expected to rebound to seasonable levels. Temperatures will climb through the 40s by noon and approach the 60s by mid-afternoon. Sunday will top out in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Nearly identical weather days will continue through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and favorable temperatures across the region. Some late-week showers could halt the trend of gorgeous weather, but conditions will rebound by the weekend.

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 63, Low: 35

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 64, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 65, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 64, Low: 46

