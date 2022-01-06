Weather Authority: Overnight snowstorm could bring half a foot of snow to parts of region

The Delaware Valley is bracing for an overnight winter storm that will blanket most of the region in snow and bring heavier totals to interior parts of New Jersey and Delaware.

Forecasters expect the snow will start west of Philadelphia around 7 p.m. Thursday night and move east to engulf the region before midnight. FOX 29's Drew Anderson said the snow will continue overnight and wrap up before the Friday morning commute.

Most areas, including Philadelphia and its suburbs, can expect between 2-4 inches of snow. Counties to the far north and west of the city can also prepare for similarly modest snowfall totals.

Forecasters believe areas along a narrow band of heavy snow stretching from central New Jersey to Delaware will receive the brunt of the storm. These areas can expect between 4-5 inches of snow, according to FOX 29's Drew Anderson.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Warning for most of central and southern New Jersey. Most of the region, including southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said a state of emergency will go into effect on Thursday night at 10 p.m. and urged residents not to travel during the overnight weather event.

Several local school districts have reported closures and delays ahead of the winter storm. FOX 29's School Closings page is constantly updating with the latest closures.

FRIDAY: Windy, cold. High: 34, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 32, Low: 21

SUNDAY: Ice to rain. High: 38, Low: 24

MONDAY: Windy, cold. High: 34, Low: 29

