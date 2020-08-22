Weather Authority: Partly sunny Saturday with slight chance of rain

Expect a steady mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain to begin the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the high 80s across the region. Philadelphia and surrounding counties are forecasted to reach a high 86 degrees. Shore towns along the New Jersey coastline will enjoy slightly cooler temperatures with the ocean breeze. Meanwhile, north of the city in the Pocono Mountains, conditions will top out at 82 degrees.

There is a 30 percent possibility of isolated showers accompanied by some rumbles of thunder. The most likely chance of rain will be in the late afternoon or overnight hours.

Expect increasing clouds overnight to set the tone for rain showers on Sunday. FOX 29's Scott Williams says to expect scattered showers throughout the day and temperatures approaching the 90s.

