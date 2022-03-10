Weather Authority: Pleasant, mild Friday leads to wicked weekend storm brining snow, rain

A pleasant and mild conclusion to the workweek will be squandered by an impending winter storm that will bring snow and rain the Delaware Valley over the weekend.

Forecasters expect temperatures to draw close to 60 degrees in most areas on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The script will flip on Saturday as the outskirts of a large winter storm that will stretch from the Midwest to New England will impact the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will plunge back into 30s and 40s as the storm engulf the region with slushy snow and rain on Saturday morning. Philadelphia and surrounding areas will see rain in the morning turn to wet snow as temperatures drop in the afternoon.

Counties to the far north and west of Philadelphia will see snowfall up to 3 inches of snow. Forecasters believe parts of the Lehigh Valley could see up to 6 inches.

The storm will begin to taper off around in the mid-to-late afternoon with only a few pockets of slushy snow leftover. Blustery winds will pick up in the wake of the storm to make already near-freezing temperatures that much colder.

Sunshine will return on Sunday, but temperatures will stay chill with highs only reaching 40 degrees. Conditions will turn milder on Monday and soar through the 60s by midweek.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Rain to snow. High: 49, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sun, chilly. High: 40, Low: 22

MONDAY: Mild, partly sunny. High: 59, Low: 32

