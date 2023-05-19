Weather Authority: Rain showers expected to damped otherwise pleasant weekend

A pleasant start to the weekend will be damped by nagging showers on Saturday, but forecasters don't expect the rain to be enough to cancel outdoor activities.

Two convergent systems will impact the Delaware Valley starting Saturday afternoon, when spotty rain from the south slides into parts of Delaware and South Jersey.

Another push of rain from the west will move across the region during the overnight hours with harder rainfall. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to peak in the 70s.

Showers will end and clouds will part by Sunday, setting up a pleasant finish to the weekend. Sunshine will help temperatures approach 80 degrees in the Philadelphia area.

Sunday will mark the start of a pleasant stretch of sunny spring weather with no rain in the forecast leading up to Memorial Day Weekend.

___

SATURDAY: Spotty Showers. High: 74, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 79, Low: 56

MONDAY: Sunny again. High: 78, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Pleasant, warm. High: 76, Low: 52