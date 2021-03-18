Weather Authority: Rainy, chilly Thursday expected across Delaware Valley

Showers will be heavy at times and become spottier throughout the day as a large system of rain drags across the Delaware Valley on Thursday. The downpours will last overnight and could bring brief snow flurries on Friday morning.

The first raindrops will fall in areas west of Philadelphia around 6 a.m. and become more widespread as the morning continues. Expect the storm to engulf the region by about 8 a.m. with steady rainfall which could pour in buckets at times.

Rain will become spottier during the afternoon and evening, but most areas will see at least a drizzle throughout the evening. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to sit in the upper 40s and barely reach into the 50s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

The storm will wrap up with some brief snow flurries on Friday morning as a cold front mixes with the tail end of precipitation. Friday will be colder with temperatures in the low-40s expected across the region. Sunshine will return over the weekend and begin a warming trend the should reach the 60s by mid-week.

Advertisement

___

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 52

FRIDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 45, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 54, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 58, Low: 34

___