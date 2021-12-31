Weather Authority: Rainy, mild New Year's Day slated for Delaware Valley

We're tracking a wet start for 2022. Keep our FOX29 Weather App handy. It has an interactive radar that lets you zoom in to your street, and it also has future radar.

We start with scattered, light showers for your Saturday morning. Expect steadier rain late in the afternoon and for dinnertime. Later in the evening, we'll have scattered showers and some rounds of heavy rain. Scattered showers continue overnight.

On Sunday, we'll start drying out. After a leftover shower in a spot or two in the morning, then the rest of your Sunday is dry. Highs will be in the 50s.

Cold air rushes in Sunday night. Temperatures will drop below freezing by the end of the night. Monday sure will be cold. Highs are in the 30s, and it'll be windy as skies turn partly sunny.

Enjoy a full day of sunny skies on Tuesday. It'll still be cold in the mid-40s, but it won't be windy.

We'll sneak up to 50 on Wednesday, and the dry weather sticks around until Thursday night. Thursday night is when some showers arrive. The rain starts us off on Friday, but the sun returns for the afternoon. The cold also returns for the afternoon. You're looking at highs in the upper 30s on Friday.

___

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 58, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Rainy, mild. High: 61, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Scattered showers to sun. High: 62, Low: 56

MONDAY: Much cooler. High: 36, Low: 30

___

