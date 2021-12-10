Weather Authority: Scattered rain Saturday as warm front moves across region

Scattered showers will move across parts of the region overnight Friday into Saturday morning as a warm front begins to churn with warm air from the south.

More scattered rain is expected on Saturday morning and parts of the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 60s and could set record-warmth on Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Wind Advisory from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning with gusts up to 45 MPH.

The spring-like temperatures will quickly vanish overnight Saturday as a cold front mixes with a storm system bringing rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning with heavy downpours.

There is a potential for severe weather threats Saturday evening including damaging winds and perhaps the isolated tornado. That is likely to occur between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m Sunday.

The weekend will end much like it began with temperatures around 50 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds.

SATURDAY: Warm, p.m. storms. High: 69, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 49, Low: 42

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 53, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Stays nice. High: 56, Low: 37

