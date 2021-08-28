Weather Authority: Scattered showers continue on Sunday with warm temperatures

Scattered rain showers will continue on Sunday as a wet and gloomy weekend across the Delaware Valley draws to a close. Rain will linger on Monday before sunshine returns with muggy conditions.

Showers on Saturday centered on Philadelphia as the city received over three inches of rain while other parts of the region didn't even crack one inch of total rainfall. Weekend rainfall totals will likely increase on Sunday as more scattered rain will soak the region.

Forecasters expect a dry lull overnight to lead to spotty showers on Sunday morning that will become more widespread during the afternoon before winding down again on Sunday evening.

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area and its suburbs will peak at 83 degrees on Sunday. Areas in Delaware will experience similar conditions while coastal towns will skew slightly cooler.

LATEST WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers will linger on Monday as temperatures increase again and approach 90 degrees. Sunshine will return on Tuesday with muggy conditions ahead of remnant moisture from Hurricane Ida.

___

SUNDAY: A few storms. High: 83, Low: 68

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 88, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Tropical showers. High: 75, Low: 71

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter