Weather Authority: Seasonable Wednesday gives way to rain, wintry mix ahead of weekend

Forecasters expect temperatures will continue to rebound towards seasonable levels on Thursday following days of frigid cold and winter weather. The more mild conditions will peak on Thursday with rain before another blast of arctic air creates a weekend wintry mix.

Dense cloud cover will blot out the sun on Wednesday, but FOX 29's Weather Authority says chilly morning temps in the 20s to hit the 40s by noon. Conditions will stay cloudy during the afternoon as temperatures continue to climb and peak around 45 degrees.

Temperatures will reach the 50s on Thursday, but the dose of mild winter weather will be spoiled by persistent rain showers. The rain is part of a massive system that will stretch from Texas to Maine, impacting millions with snow and ice.

Closer to home, forecasters expect rain showers to transition to a wintry mix on Friday as a blast of arctic air pushes through. The winter weather will be accompanied by strong wind gusts and could change to all snow as the event ends on Friday night.

Sunshine will return over the weekend, but temperatures will stay frigid with back-to-back days in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Showers start. High: 50, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Rain to wintry mix. High: 48, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Windy, cold. High: 32, Low: 20

