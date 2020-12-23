Weather Authority: Seasonable Wednesday leads to soaking wet Christmas Eve

Seasonable conditions with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday will lead to a soaking wet Christmas Eve with heavy downpours expected across the region.

Morning conditions in Philadelphia will be near-freezing and will remain in the low-30s throughout the morning. By noontime, temperatures will approach 40 degrees and reach a high of 46 expected in the late afternoon.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect a wet and windy Christmas Eve across the Delaware Valley on Thursday, with high temperatures slated to top 60 degrees.

Some light rainfall will begin in areas west of the city around 11 a.m. and become more widespread during the late afternoon. The entire region will experience downpours and strong wind gusts overnight and into Christmas morning. Rainfall totals are anticipated to top an inch to 2 inches of rain.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will return on Christmas Day. The winter conditions will remain throughout the weekend with a chance of showers on Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46

THURSDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 61, Low: 39

FRIDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 49, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 33, Low: 23

