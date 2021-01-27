Weather Authority: Seasonable Wednesday with sun and clouds

Some sunshine will return to our area on Wednesday following yesterday's cold and gloomy conditions. Temperatures will be above freezing but steady winds from the north will make conditions feel much colder.

Morning temperatures will sit in the upper 30s with wind chills that will make it feel near freezing. By the afternoon temperatures will rise into the 40s, but the stubborn northernly winds will keep conditions in the 30s. Meanwhile, some pockets of sunshine will peak from behind considerable cloud cover.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Even colder conditions are in store for the Philadelphia-area in the days ahead, with highs slated to be in the 30s on Thursday drop into the 20s on Friday. Wind chills on both days will stay in the teens to make conditions feel bitterly cold.

A frigid and sunny Saturday will be followed by a late-day snow event on Sunday that could last into Tuesday. The system is forecasted to bring a mix of snow and rain to our area starting sometime around midnight Sunday.

___

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40

THURSDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 33, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Windy, colder. High: 28, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, frigid. High: 32, Low: 16

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter