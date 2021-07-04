Weather Authority: Severe weather moves in as Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Chester and Montgomery Counties until 5:23 Tuesday evening. Phoenixville, Downingtown and Lionville are all in the path of the storm. Quarter-sized hail and wind, up to 60 mph, are threats from this storm.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire region until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Possible impacts of any given storm include strong to damaging winds, hail, up to one inch in diameter and localized urban and poor drainage flooding. Frequent lightning is also possible with developing storms.

Tuesday began warm and humid and temperatures reached into the 90s by early afternoon. By 4 p.m., it felt as if it was 102 degrees in Philadelphia, with similar readings across the area.

DOWNLOAD: Get the latest forecast with the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

The National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory until Wednesday at 8 p.m. and an Air Quality Alert has been issued until Wednesday at midnight.

Wednesday will see similar conditions as Tuesday, but with more numerous showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

Get FOX 29's Weather App For Severe Weather Alerts

Tropical Storm Elsa could be very near the Jersey shore by late Thursday into Friday, so be on the lookout for further updates on the developing storm.

___

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 95, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hot again. High: 95, Low: 74

THURSDAY: P.M. rain. High: 86, Low: 72

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter