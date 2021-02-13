Weather Authority: Sleet, freezing rain to impact area Saturday, Sunday

The region is bracing for ice Saturday afternoon and there are Winter Weather Advisories are posted for Philadelphia and points north and west, as well as all of New Jersey and Delaware for a light glaze of ice.

Temperatures will struggle to get to 30 degrees Saturday, as the system starts to move in during the afternoon.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says the region should see up to a tenth of an inch of ice. The system will move in from the south, impacting New Jersey and Delaware first, overtaking the entire region after that.

Bridges and overpasses will become slick and dangerous quickly, so if travel is necessary, proceed with much caution. The icy conditions will combine with below-freezing temperatures to create slick conditions on roadways and sidewalks.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, as well as most of southern New Jersey from Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service has also issued an advisory for portions of New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania starting Saturday at 1 p.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Another round of winter weather will follow on Monday night into Tuesday and Thursday into Friday.

SATURDAY: P.m. ice and sleet. High: 29, Low: 25

SUNDAY: A.m. sleet to ice. High: 38, Low: 28

MONDAY: P.m. wintry mix. High: 38, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Wintry mix. High: 38, Low: 33

