Weather Authority: Storm system brings lots of rain, cold temperatures Sunday

Another round of rain and cold weather is slated for Sunday.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of the north and west -- these areas will likely see a wintry mix of snow and rain.

Moisture will over take the region with lots of precipitation throughout the day before temperatures dip overnight.

The return of the work week will bring dry, pleasant conditions until next Friday when there will be rain again.

