Weather Authority: Sunny and mild conditions continue Monday

Monday continues the same pattern that was begun over the weekend of Sunny and mild conditions.

Expect temperatures to lift into the 60s by noon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Nearly identical weather days will continue through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and favorable temperatures across the region. Some late-week showers could halt the trend of gorgeous weather, but conditions will rebound by the weekend.

The next chance of rain will either be Thursday or Friday.

___

Advertisement

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 64, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 65, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 64, Low: 46

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter