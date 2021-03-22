Weather Authority: Sunny and mild conditions continue Monday
PHILADELPHIA - Monday continues the same pattern that was begun over the weekend of Sunny and mild conditions.
Expect temperatures to lift into the 60s by noon.
Nearly identical weather days will continue through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and favorable temperatures across the region. Some late-week showers could halt the trend of gorgeous weather, but conditions will rebound by the weekend.
The next chance of rain will either be Thursday or Friday.
___
MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 64, Low: 36
TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 65, Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 64, Low: 46
___
