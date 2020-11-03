Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Election Day expected across region

Blustery conditions will continue on Tuesday, although wind gusts won't be as powerful as they were to start the week. The cold chill will be accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Tri-state area voters who are heading to the polls in the morning will want to bundle up, because temperatures are expected to sit in the 40s across the region with a wind chill in the 30s. Gusting wind will calm down as the day progresses, but the wind chill will still make 50 degree temperatures feel like the high 40s.

A mid-week warm-up will begin on Wednesday as temperatures climb to a high of 64 in Philadelphia with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine will remain as temperatures continue to climb on Thursday and Friday, and eventually peak at 70 degrees on Saturday.

___

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 54

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 64, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Temps climb with sunshine. High: 67, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 68, Low: 49

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest