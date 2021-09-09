Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Friday ahead of beautiful weekend

Sunshine will return on Friday with temperatures near 80 degrees ahead of a nearly perfect weekend.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s before warming back up for your Friday.

The sun sticks around for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s. Down the shore, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 70s with a high rip current risk.

The next chance of rain comes Thursday in the form of a PM shower.

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 76, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 85, Low: 64

