Weather Authority: Sunny, low humidity recipe for picture-perfect weekend

The end of the week in the Delaware Valley has seen so much weather relief and an end to the 10-day heatwave.

The weekend looks just about picture-perfect with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s, under sunny skies.

Sunday afternoon will see clouds thickening up, in advance of showers set to move in the beginning of next week.

After so much brutal heat, Saturday is perfect day to get out and have fun.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Still nice. High: 84, Low: 68

MONDAY: Some showers. High: 78, Low: 68

TUESDAY: More showers. High: 76, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: A leftover shower. High: 78, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 82, Low: 64