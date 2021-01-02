Weather Authority: Sunny, pleasant temperatures for Saturday

The first Saturday of the new year brings sunshine and mild temperatures.

Throughout the day, temperatures will hover in the 50s, which is about ten-to-fifteen degrees warmer than it typically is this time of year.

Afternoon wind drops temperatures down into the 40s.

Another round of rain is slated for Sunday with a wintry mix expected north and west of Philadelphia.

The return of the work week will bring dry, pleasant conditions until next Friday when there will be rain again.

