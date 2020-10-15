Weather Authority: Sunny Thursday with a breeze; rain ahead

Expect another pleasant fall day on Thursday with seasonable temperatures and a breeze.

Morning conditions will hover between the upper 50s and lower 60s to start the day. Uninterrupted sunshine will help conditions warm into the high 60s by lunchtime and hit the 70s during the late afternoon. The high temperature in Philadelphia is expected to reach 73 degrees.

Rain showers will move into the region Friday morning and last throughout the day. Showers will be widespread with the heaviest rainfall expected during the evening hours.

Showers will clear northward by Saturday morning and give way to a chilly fall weekend. Sunshine will return on both Saturday and Sunday but temperatures will struggle to surpass the mid-60s. The cooling trend will continue on Monday before warming up a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 76

FRIDAY: Rainy, cooler. High: 61, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Breezy, cool. High: 60, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 65, Low: 40

___

