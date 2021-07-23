Weather Authority: Sunny, warm Friday kicks off beautiful weekend across the region

A near-perfect summer weekend begins on Friday with comfortable temperatures and uninterrupted sunshine forecasted for the entire region.

Humidity will stay low on Friday as temperatures linger in the upper 70s during the first half of the day before reaching the 80s around noon. Most places can expect bright sunshine to accompany high temperatures in the mid-80s.

A similar weather day will follow on Saturday with slightly warmer conditions. Bright sunshine will rule the day with high temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding areas slated to touch the mid-80s.

The weekend will remain mostly dry, which will be a nice reprieve from the recent rainfall that has soaked the area. FOX 29's Sue Serio says showers will stay away on Friday and Saturday before a 30% chance of rain on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach the 90s on Monday which could signal the start of another heat wave in our area. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are slated to reach the lower 90s with sunshine.

___

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 86, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Sunny, p.m. storms. High: 88, Low: 71

MONDAY: Sunny, p.m. storms. High: 90, Low: 70

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter