Weather Authority: Sunny weekend begins with bitterly cold temperatures on Friday

It will look like spring outside on Friday but feel more like winter as winds from the northwest will push cold air into our region and knock temperatures into the 30s.

Morning temperatures will hover around the freezing point but feel closer to the low-20s in most parts of the Delaware Valley. By sunrise, conditions will inch into the mid-30s, but it will still feel like it's below freezing.

Despite uninterrupted sunshine, a steady breeze coming from the Great Lakes region will keep temperatures cold throughout the day. Most places are expected to barely break the 40s with an equally bitter wind chill.

Conditions will bounce back on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, but it will still not reach traditional springtime levels. The high on Saturday won't go much higher than the mid-50s.

The spring-like conditions will return to the region just in time for Easter Sunday and remain throughout most of the workweek. The weekend will wrap up with temperatures in the mid-60s and more sunshine.

FRIDAY: Bitterly cold. High: 44

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 54, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 65, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 64, Low: 42

