Weather Authority: Sunshine returns Wednesday with seasonable temperatures

Sunshine will return on Wednesday following several days of gloomy conditions. Temperatures will stay mostly seasonable with a light breeze that will make it feel slightly colder.

Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees for most of the day with a steady breeze from the north that will keep conditions around the freezing point. Clouds will stay to the north of our area leading to bright sunshine.

Expect conditions to remain dry and sunny with seasonable temperatures for the next several days. The weekend is shaping up to features identical weather days with sunshine and a high of 40 degrees.

The pattern of uneventful weather could end on Tuesday with a chance of showers for some parts of the region. The FOX 29 Weather Authority will continue to monitor the potential rainfall.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43

THURSDAY: Sunshine, seasonable. High: 44, Low: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42, Low: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40, Low: 26

