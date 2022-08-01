Weather Authority: Temperatures in the 90s return Tuesday, will linger into next week

Data from the National Weather Service shows that July was the second-hottest on record and August is shaping up to be hot as well.

The month of August is beginning with temperatures that are expected to be above average.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is reminding people to stay cool, stay hydrated and take it easy as the Delaware Valley prepares for another heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s by 10 a.m. and hit the 90s by noon.

Wednesday will also include temperatures in the 90s, but a change in wind direction will offer brief relief from the humidity.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be very hot with an expected temperature of 98 degrees ahead of unsettled weather.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 93, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 92, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Heatwave #4. High: 98, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Hot p.m. storms. High: 94, Low: 78

SATURDAY: Hot p.m. storms. High: 90, Low: 77

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 77

MONDAY: Hot, a storm. High: 92, Low: 78