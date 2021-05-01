Weather Authority: Temperatures return to the 80s on Sunday with sun and clouds

Conditions will remain warm and sunny on Sunday as temperatures return to the lower 80s. The favorable weather will continue to start the workweek but some rain is on the way.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s in most parts of the region and skew a little chillier in areas north of Philadelphia. Temperatures will bounce back to the lower 60s around noon and continue to warm through the 70s during the afternoon.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas will reach a high of around 85 degrees on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Similar conditions will remain on Monday with slightly cooler temperatures around 80 degrees. Evening showers will wash over the region but should be gone by your morning commute. Tuesday will be warm and muggy with some sunshine. Another round of rain could linger on Wednesday and again on Friday.

SUNDAY: Warm, partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 53

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 79, Low: 62

TUESDAY: Warm and muggy. High: 86, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. High: 77, Low: 65

