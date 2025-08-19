article

The Brief The FDA is investigating possible radioactive contamination in frozen shrimp from Indonesia. Walmart is recalling certain Great Value frozen raw shrimp as a precaution. Consumers should throw away the recalled shrimp and not eat or serve it.



The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain frozen shrimp that's sold at Walmart stores over concerns it may be radioactive.

So far, no products that tested positive for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) have reached U.S. stores.

What we know:

The FDA is investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods) in Indonesia.

U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) found Cs-137 in containers at four U.S. ports: Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami.

The FDA tested several samples and confirmed Cs-137 in one batch of breaded shrimp. However, any containers or products that tested positive have been blocked from entering the country.

The FDA is working with CBP to keep contaminated products away from consumers and is coordinating with Indonesian seafood regulators to find out how the contamination happened.

So far, testing has not found contamination in products already on the market. However, the shrimp may have been handled in unsanitary conditions where it could have been exposed to Cs-137, creating a possible safety risk.

The FDA learned that Walmart received some of the shrimp after the first detection of Cs-137, though those shipments did not test positive. The FDA has advised Walmart to recall the product.

According to Walmart's website, the shrimp products in question are sold in 13 states including the following: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

What you can do:

Do not eat or serve the following Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart:

Lot code 8005540-1, Best by 03/15/2027

Lot code 8005538-1, Best by 03/15/2027

Lot code 8005539-1, Best by 03/15/2027

If you bought shrimp that matches any of these details, throw it away immediately. Do not eat it or serve it. Distributors and retailers must throw away this product and must not sell or serve it. Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to high levels of cesium should contact their healthcare provider.

What is Cesium-137?

Cesium-137 (Cs-137) is a man-made radioactive substance created in nuclear reactions.

Since it spreads easily, small traces can be found in soil, food, and air around the world. FDA monitoring mainly looks for radioactive substances that should not normally be in food and may come from human activities.

What's next:

The FDA will keep working with the seafood industry to track all products from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati through the supply chain, gather detailed information, and take any necessary action.