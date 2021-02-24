Weather Authority: Temperatures to soar into the 50s Wednesday

The region can rejoice as sunshine will reign Wednesday.

Temperatures will rocket up into the 50s by the end of the afternoon bringing an early spring feeling. However, the beginning of the day will be off to a chilly start.

Winds gusting up to 30 mph will make it feel cooler than the 50s, though.

A weak cold front will move in tonight as temperatures will dip but there shouldn't be any precipitation.

We will see seasonable temperatures on both Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, precipitation will return with the chances of rain. It might start off as a little bit of snow but will likely changeover to rain quite quickly.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sun. High: 56, Low: 34

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 48, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 47, Low: 30

