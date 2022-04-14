Weather Authority: Thursday to bring highs in the 80s, afternoon showers and storms

The stretch of warm weather that has graced the Delaware Valley will continue Thursday as it brings a chance of severe storms in the afternoon.

Expect highs in the 80s as temperatures start out in the 60s and 70s. We should reach the 80s by about lunchtime.

By the afternoon, a cold front will approach the area, bringing the possibility of scattered and severe thunderstorms.

Those storms are most likely to roll through between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The main threat from those storms will be gusty winds around 60 mph and the possibility of heavy downpours. Small hail is also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

After the rain and storms, temperatures will drop back into the 60s, 50s, and 40s into the overnight hours. Friday and Saturday will warm back into the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Saturday could bring a late day shower as well.

By Easter Sunday, highs will only be in the mid-50s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

THURSDAY: Warm PM storms. High: 82, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 69, Low: 52

SATURDAY: PM showers. High: 70, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sweater weather. High: 55, Low: 40

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter