Weather Authority: Thursday to see dryer conditions across the Delaware Valley

Wednesday produced severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon, after a muggy, but sunny morning.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Thursday should see dryer conditions before showers take hold Friday. Wednesday overnight should see variable clouds, with some rain chances and lows that dip to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for the Delaware Valley. Some humidity remains, but not as high as the earlier in the week.

Friday will see show showers and highs in the lower 70s. The weekend promises to be pleasant, with highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variable clouds. Low: 71

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds mixed. High: 74, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 74, Low: 59

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter