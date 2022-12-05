Weather Authority: Tuesday to be mostly cloudy, rainy ahead of midweek warmup

A chilly and dry start to Tuesday morning will change, making way for rain that will linger in the Delaware Valley for most of the day.

Morning temperatures across the area range from the low 30s to low 50s.

To the south and west of Philadelphia light showers are beginning to move north and east.

By 9 a.m. light showers will begin and they will continue into Tuesday evening.

Overall, the day will be cloudy and wet with temperatures between the upper 40s to low 50s.

Looking ahead, conditions will warm up Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s before temps drop again for the weekend.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 56, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: A passing shower. High: 60, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Temps drop. High: 52, Low: 50

FRIDAY: PM/Evening Showers. High: 48, Low: 38

SATURDAY: AM Showers, Cloudy. High: 46, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 46, Low: 32

MONDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 48, Low: 32