Weather Authority: Unsettled pattern ahead, rain continues into Thursday

After a string of near-perfect weather days, expect soaking rain to drench the region on Wednesday and linger into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s throughout the evening as we move from a spring-like pattern back to cooler air.

Rainfall totals will amount to more than an inch in most spots. Some areas in southwestern New Jersey and northern Delaware could see totals pool over 2 inches.

Showers will spill over into Thursday morning and cooler temperatures will start to push through the region. The weekend will see conditions dip into the 50s with partly sunny skies and a chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: p.m. rain showers. High: 73

THURSDAY: a.m. rain, cooler. High: 65, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. High: 58, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 54, Low: 39

