Weather Authority: Warm and humid conditions will span the Delaware Valley Saturday

Friday has seen the return of heat and humidity across the region, but not enough rain to help tame the heat.

Overnight into Saturday, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s, under clear skies.

Saturday will be a hot day, with a bit of humidity. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s, except for the Poconos, where highs will be in the low 80s. The sun will reign supreme Saturday.

Sunday will be more humid with sunny skies. Some across the region will see some rain Sunday evening, but not across the entire region.

Rain may develop overnight into Monday morning to start the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 72

SATURDAY: More humid. High: 90, Low: 72

SUNDAY: An evening storm. High: 88, Low: 70

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 82, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Leftover shower. High: 86, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: 40th 90-degree day. High: 90, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 72