Weather Authority: Warm night leads into hot week as heat wave continues

The heat drones on, making Monday night humid and warm.

The oppressive heat continues Tuesday as temperatures climb into the lower 90s, though isolated, severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, the main threat being gusty winds.

The heatwave will continue on Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Conditions will begin to cool off on Friday, though just into the upper 80s.

___

MONDAY: Low: 77

TUESDAY: Heat continues with storms. High: 94, Low: 77

WEDNESDAY: Humid with isolated storms. High: 93, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 91, Low: 74

___

