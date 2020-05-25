Weather Authority Warm Tuesday with mix of sun and clouds
PHILADELPHIA - Summer is on the horizon for the region as temperatures spike towards 80 beginning Tuesday and lasting through the weekend.
Clouds will mix with sun on Tuesday as temperatures reach a high of 81.
The sudden warm weather could lead to rain Wednesday.
TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 81, Low: 58
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 81, Low: 61
THURSDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66
