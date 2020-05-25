Weather Authority Warm Tuesday with mix of sun and clouds

Expand / Collapse search

FOX 29 Weather Authority Monday 5pm update

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Summer is on the horizon for the region as temperatures spike towards 80 beginning Tuesday and lasting through the weekend. 

Clouds will mix with sun on Tuesday as temperatures reach a high of 81. 

The sudden warm weather could lead to rain Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 81, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 81, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66

