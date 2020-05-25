Weather Authority Warm Tuesday with mix of sun and clouds

Summer is on the horizon for the region as temperatures spike towards 80 beginning Tuesday and lasting through the weekend.

Clouds will mix with sun on Tuesday as temperatures reach a high of 81.

The sudden warm weather could lead to rain Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 81, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 81, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66

