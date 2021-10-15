Weather Authority: Weekend rain to cool off unseasonably warm temperatures

Conditions will remain mild and dry overnight across the Delaware Valley before rain showers soak the region on Saturday and a cold front knocks down temperatures to much more seasonable levels.

Forecasters expect overnight temperatures to sit in the mid-70s and steadily drop into the upper 60s as the night continues. Areas north of Philadelphia including Doylestown, Lansdale and Trenton will skew slightly colder and will approach the 50s.

Temperatures on Saturday will return to the upper 70s and could exceed 80 degrees in some spots. Storms will sweep across the region from the west around 2 p.m. with the brunt of heavy rain and winds forecasted to impact the Lehigh Valley.

The Philadelphia-area could also see a jolt of heavy downpours as the fast-moving system barrels eastward. Scattered storms will linger throughout the dinner time hours before the system clears offshore before midnight.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the wake of the storms on Sunday. Morning temperatures will sit in the lower 50s and top out in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: p.m. storms. High: 82, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Cooler, sunny. High: 66, Low: 52

MONDAY: Sunny, stays cool. High: 68, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 70, Low: 49

