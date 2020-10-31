Weather Authority: Weekend wraps up with mild temperatures, p.m. rain showers

The weather for Halloween was definitely a treat, while the first day of November’s weather should be a bit spookier.

FOX 29’s Jeff Robbins says temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the 30s and 40s throughout the Delaware Valley, with colder temperatures to the north. Philadelphia and surrounding counties can expect daytime conditions in the 50s with a high of 57 degrees.

Clouds will increase during the morning hours and lead to rain showers this afternoon. Expect a round of fast-moving rain showers around 1 p.m. with steady downpours expected to last into the evening.

Sunshine will return on Monday and Tuesday with breezy conditions that will help keep it chilly. A mid-week warm-up is expected on Wednesday with temperatures rebounding into the 60s through the weekend.

SUNDAY: Afternoon rain. High: 57, Low: 38

MONDAY: Windy, partly cloudy, chilly. High: 47, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 54, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 60, Low: 37

