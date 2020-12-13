Weather Authority: Weekend wraps up with more mild temps; wintry mix ahead

The balmy December weather will continue on Sunday with highs expected to exceed 60 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

Morning conditions will sit in the 50s in most regions which will set the tone for a pleasant finish to the weekend. By noontime, temperatures will hit 60 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. The high for Sunday is expected to reach 62 degrees during the mid-afternoon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Temperatures will drop to near-freezing levels overnight as a cluster of precipitation moves into our area from the west bringing rain for some and a wintry mix for most.

Areas to the north and northwest of the city will start to see some flakes around 7 a.m. A wintry mix will push into the Philadelphia area around 11 a.m. and could result in some snowflakes in the suburbs.

Advertisement

The southern reaches of the storm in New Jersey and Delaware are expected to see rain. The washout storm will move completely offshore around 5 p.m. Tuesday will be dry and sunny ahead of a snowy Wednesday.

___

SUNDAY: Mild, sun and clouds. High: 62, Low: 50

MONDAY: Wintry mix. High: 44, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 40, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Snow expected. High: 36, Low: 27

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest