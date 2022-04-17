Weather Authority: Winter-like conditions return Monday with afternoon downpours from coastal storm

The Delaware Valley is waking up to a frost advisory and freeze warning Monday morning as temperatures dropped making it feel like winter.

Early morning temperatures were in the 20s and 30s Monday, but they are expected to reach the low 50s, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

A coastal system moving to the East is set to become a coastal storm that will pound the Delaware Valley with rain.

Wet weather will begin by 3:00 p.m. and it will get heavier through the night and continue through Tuesday morning, forecasters say.

By 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the storm system will be making its way out to sea.

Tuesday's conditions will also include 20 - 30 mph wind gusts.

About 1.5 inches of rain is expected in the Delaware Valley but the mountains could see snow due to the cold temperatures.

MONDAY: PM rain and windy. High: 53

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 54, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 62, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 66, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 75, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 74, Low: 53

