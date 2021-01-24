Weather Authority: Wintry mix heading for our area on Monday night

A cluster of winter weather is expected to arrive in the Philadelphia region on Monday night and last through Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of snow and rain in most spots.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects the storm to move in around 6-8 p.m. with rain and some light snow in Delaware and southern parts of New Jersey. As the storm pushes northward, Philadelphia and surrounding counties will experience a rain/snow mix through the early morning hours. Snowfall totals are expected to result in less than an inch.

Rain and freezing rain and will continue on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain below-freezing which could result in slick roads for your Tuesday morning commute. The last remnants of the storm will leave the region around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking two more chances of winter weather on Thursday and Sunday. Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app to stay up to date with the latest forecast.

