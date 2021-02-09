Weather Authority: More light snow, rain expected Tuesday with more to come Thursday

More snow and rain are in the forecast Tuesday starting in the early morning hours as winter weather advisories are in effect for some northern counties.

Tuesday's cold temperatures mean this system will start as snow for areas to the north and west. The southern part of the region will see a line of rain that's expected to move further north around 11 a.m. as warmer air heads in that direction.

South Jersey and Delaware will see mainly rain, while further north will see a light accumulation of snow. At some points, depending on the temperature, it could turn to freezing rain.

Snow and rain alike should be moving out of the region by 5 or 6 p.m.

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Poconos as well as Lehigh County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Berk County, Carbon County, and the upper part of Bucks County Tuesday from 1 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Another system is moving toward the region late Wednesday night into Thursday, which should produce periods of snow that will likely last into Friday.

That system is expected to bring larger accumulations of snow in the south.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority Weather app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter