Weather, river conditions hampering search for 2 children after deadly flash flooding in Upper Makefield

Search and rescue crews in Bucks County are continuing to search for two young children who have been missing since Saturday’s deadly flash flooding.

On Wednesday morning, Upper Makefield Township police posted an update on their Facebook page explaining that weather and the conditions of the Delaware River are impacting their search plans.

"The area and conditions will be continuously monitored throughout the day and if we are able to deploy our assets we will do so. This setback has us all frustrated as we are desperate to bring Mattie and Conrad home," the department wrote on Facebook.

Since Saturday, teams have been working to find 2-year-old Mattie Sheils, and her 9-month-old brother Conrad. The children were visiting from Charleston, South Carolina with their father, mother, grandmother and 4-year-old brother when the family’s car was caught in Saturday’s flash flooding.

Their father, brother, and grandmother were able to escape the flood waters. Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley tragically lost her life in the flooding along with four others.

The four other victims were identified on Monday as Enzo DePiero, 78, Linda DePiero, 74, Yuko Love, 64, and Susan Barnhart, 53.

Related article

Earlier in the week, officials were adamant that the victims did not drive into a flooded roadway or high waters, but that the water unexpectedly overtook the roadway.

"We would like to affirm to everybody: These people did not drive into high water, they were caught," officials said Monday. "The wall of water came to them, they did not go to the water."

In their post, Upper Makefield Township police also shared more information on Susan Barnhart, who they identified as an employee at the Washington Crossing post office.

"We, at the Upper Makefield Township Police Department, personally knew Susan Barnhart since she worked at the Washington Crossing Post Office. She was always so welcoming and kind to us and we will miss her deeply," the post read.

They also shared a link to a GoFundMe that was started by Barnhart’s family.

Both the DePieros and Love were local to Newtown, Pennsylvania. Barnhart was a resident of Titusville, New Jersey which is located just across the river from Washington Crossing.

According to their son, the DePiero’s were on their way home from their favorite restaurant in Titusville.

"They were equal parts parents, grandparents, and friends." Zack De Piero explained. "They just got better and better at being grandparents and there were great from the start, and I think that’s what’s got us most upset here."

Family members of Yuko Love tell FOX 29 she was in the car with her husband at the time of the flooding. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover physically.

A friend described Love as active person who loved golden retrievers.

As of Tuesday, the search for Mattie and Conrad had spanned 1.5 miles and 117 acres. The family has also started a GoFundMe.