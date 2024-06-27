Welcome America guide: Everything you need to know about Philly's largest 4th of July party

Preparations are underway for Wawa's Welcome America Fourth of July concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The annual event has become a summertime tradition in Philadelphia and culminates Wawa's nearly month-long slate of Welcome America events.

In anticipation of the so-called "Party on the Parkway," city officials have provided a list of road closures and other information that will help you get ready for July 4th.

Who is headlining the Welcome America concert?

Award-winning artists NE-YO and Kesha will headline this year's concert.

When will the Welcome America concert start?

Organizers say the concert will start at 7 p.m. in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Do I need a ticket?

No, the Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks that follow is a free event!

Organizers say concertgoers should enter the festival grounds at Logan Circle near 20th and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

When do the fireworks start?

The fireworks are scheduled to start immediately after the concert, which organizers estimate will be around 9:30 p.m.

A soundtrack curated by DJ Ghost will accompany the fireworks display.

Which roads and streets will be closed?

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 2 a.m. on Friday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 4 a.m. on Friday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 8 a.m. on Friday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

The following roads will be closed on Thursday, July 4 beginning at approximately 1 p.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, July 5:

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, July 5, unless noted otherwise: