West Chester University cancels in-person classes for remainder of spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns

West Chester University has canceled all in-person classes for the remainder of the semester amid COVID-19 concerns, officials announced Tuesday.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, the university said faculty will use the next two weeks to prepare their courses for remote delivery.

The remote courses will begin on March 30 and current online courses will not be affected. All internships for credit, clinicals and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution is open for business.

West Chester University does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this time and is taking the measure as a precaution.

