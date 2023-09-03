West Philadelphia double shooting kills 1 man, critically injures second man: officials

article

A double shooting in West Philadelphia overnight claims the life of a 29-year-old man and seriously injures a second.

The two men were found by responding officers on the 1700 block of North 42nd Street, early Sunday morning, around 3 a.m. They were both shot multiple times, officials said.

The 29-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

The second man, whose identity is unknown, was shot several times in his torso. He was also rushed by police to Presbyterian, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects. A motive for the shooting is not known and an active investigation is taking place with the Homicide Unit.

Police say, as with all homicides, a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction is being offered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.