West Philly family business showing love to frustrated community through food amid violence

Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in West Philly overnight.

"At this point all any of us can do is try to shine some positive on all of the negative that we wake up and face everyday," said Robert Williams, the owner of Lavish Restaurant & Catering.

That’s exactly what Williams is trying to do with his business in West Philly, by serving up affordable $6 soul food plates for the community.

"It’s one thing for you to do something and not see the impact, once you see the impact, which I see people come in here and sometimes that’s all they have but they are able to eat, to see another day," said Williams.

While Williams and others continue to improve the community, violence is still an issue.

Just down the street on the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue, police were called to a bar around 3 AM this morning for a fatal triple shooting.

Related article

Police say they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, who later died at the hospital.

A second victim, a 37-year-old man was found shot in the hand several blocks away and a third victim, a 44-year-old woman, suffered a shot to the foot. Both are in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting may have started after a fight inside the bar, which had about 30 people inside at the time of the shooting.

"Philly is the city of brotherly love, that’s what we represent. Unfortunately, some things that happens is out of our control and all we can do is try to help the situation," said Williams.

For Williams and his family run business, that means trying to show the community love through their food, in hopes it can help turn a negative to a positive.

"As for it affecting me and my business, right now it didn’t affect it but in the future maybe. I have people who come from the Northeast, as far as Delaware, they wake up to see the news and think, ‘I don’t want to go get hurt trying to get food’, but violence period is just bad for all businesses," says Williams.

At this time, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, officials urge you to contact the police.