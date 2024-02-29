Triple shooting inside West Philadelphia bar leaves 1 dead as patrons fled: police

One man is dead, and two others injured after a shooting erupted at a bar in West Philadelphia with dozens of people inside.

Police say they found a 44-year-old man shot on the second floor of the bar on the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue around 3 a.m.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

A second victim, a 37-year-old man, was found shot in the hand several blocks away; and a 44-year-old woman suffered a shot to the foot. Both are in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight inside the bar.

About 30 people were upstairs at the time, several of them fleeing when at least four shots were fired.

No arrests have been made, but police say several people were being held as witnesses.