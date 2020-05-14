‘West Philly Food Fairy’ makes sure no student goes hungry

A woman known as the "West Philly Food Fairy" is going the extra mile to make sure no student goes hungry.

“There’s always someone willing to help. They just need guidance on how to do it," Sam Samuel told FOX 29.

The people that nominated Sam Samuel, the outreach coordinator for Mantua Civic Association, called her Sam the "West Philly Food Fairy" because she has been making sure local school kids actually get the meals provided by the school district.

“There was no way for the parents to be able to get them because we have no SEPTA buses running. No 48, no 33 or no 31 is running,” explained Sam.

The district is giving out food across the city by Sam pointed out just how far it is for many parents to get the meals. She’s been asking the district to open a closer site in Mantua, but in the meantime, she’s hard at work.“So from Day 1, I’ve been picking them up, putting them in my minivan and distributing them to the kids.”

Since the beginning until today when the district officially opened a new site, Sam held court as the families she’s been delivering to for weeks could finally just walk in their neighborhood and pick it up.

“To me, it’s making it easier that they have brought something closer to the community rather than being outsider of the community.”

The Philadelphia School District managed the new distribution, but it was clear that many were there because of Sam’s efforts. If they weren’t there, that was going to be an issue.

“Today, I’m making sure my people get here. I’m gonna go out, I got a bullhorn. If they aren’t here by a certain time, I’m going up and down the street on my bullhorn telling them to come out.”

That action turned out to be an unnecessary one. As people came from all directions, Sam wanted to make a couple things clear. First, yes they battled for weeks, but she appreciates the school district.

“I am grateful that they decided to bring a freezer here so people can come and get their kids lunches and its closer.”Second, don’t call her a hero because she’s just doing what all of us who care about our neighbors should be doing.“I don’t look at it too much as being a hero, I just look at it as helping the community.”

While it may be a valid point, it’s her community that still says that she is a hero — for goodness sake.

